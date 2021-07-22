Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, is celebrating The Black Crowes’ reunion tour.

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson kicked off their previously delayed anniversary tour on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.

Hudson and Chris were married for seven years and welcomed Ryan, now 17. Ryder recently took to his Instagram Story and shared an iconic photo of his father. The image was also posted to The Black Crowes’ official Instagram page.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Celebrates Adorable Moment Between Sons Ryder And Bing

Hudson shares children with Chris, Matt Bellamy and Danny Fujikawa. She previously discussed how important co-parenting is and what she expects from her children’s fathers.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” she joked on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist”. “The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go… I work my a– off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson And Kathryn Hahn Have ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ Reunion

The Black Crowes announced their Shake Your Money Maker 30th anniversary tour in November 2019 and finally kicked it off this week.