Lady Gaga proves yet again that she’s a true superstar.

The singer, 35, is turning heads with a sultry Instagram post this week, treating fans to a post-swim video of herself emerging from her pool.

But it was the orange bikini, by Lali + Layla, that really caught her fans’ attention.

And to finish off the killer look, Gaga wrapped a vintage Chanel chain belt around her hips and wore sunglasses by Retrosuperfuture.

“⭐️⭐️ Little starZ,” Gaga captioned the clip.

The Oscar-winner has been sharing a few bikini shots to Instagram, including one earlier this summer.

In a post from May 28, Gaga showed off a sweet tie-dye blue bikini, captioning the shot, “🧜‍♀️.”

The posts received a lot of love from Gaga’s Little Monsters and fellow stars like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star, and Gaga’s “Star Is Born” co-star, Shangela, Ilana Glazer and Vera Wang.