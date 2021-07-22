Fans of Kanye West are preparing for his new album to drop on Thursday night.

West’s 10th studio album, Donda (named for his later mother) will be released during a sold-out listening event taking place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

According to a press release from Apple Music, that listening party is being livestreamed worldwide on Apple Music, and can be heard on Thursday, July 22 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, right here.

News of the livestream broke Wednesday night in a TV commercial for Beats by Dre that aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. In the TV spot, track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is shown warming up for a race, Beats earbuds in her ears, while a new track from Donda, titled “No Child Left Behind”, plays.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the new album drop, West joined Instagram on Wednesday.

At time of writing, West has shared just five posts, including photos taken within Mercedes Benz Stadium and one that features what appears to be the Donda track list handwritten on a whiteboard.