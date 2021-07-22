Courtney Stodden is refuting Chrissy Teigen’s claims that the Cravings author reached out to them.

While at the PETA event on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Stodden spoke with TMZ about Teigen’s claims that she reached out about cyberbullying bullying Stodden via text.

“I haven’t received anything from her,” Stodden said. “I don’t know what she is talking about.”

Stodden then shared a message for Teigen.

“I think to continuously gripe about being in ‘cancel club’ or whatever that is, step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities,” Stodden said. “Step out and do something anti-bulling if she really means what she says- get out, do something and it really helps the spirit. It does.”

Teigen previously bullied Stodden online but did apologize for her behaviour earlier this year, writing, “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Stodden accepted her apology at the time, but said it would have been nice if the model personally reached out instead of posting a series of tweets.

“All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record,” Stodden said.

Jason Biggs also recently reached out to Stodden to apologize for his actions.