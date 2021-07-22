Paulina Porizkova has been “booted off” the dating app Hinge.

The model, 56, who recently announced her split from writer-director Aaron Sorkin, took to Instagram on Thursday revealing the popular dating website has actually kicked her off its app.

“OK. What’s up , @hinge ?” Porizkova wrote. “I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guide lines.”

She added, “I didn’t even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines?”

Despite the mishap, Porizkova is still interested in finding love on the app.

“I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply,” she explained. “Then, a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way.”

But soon, the app kicked her off again.

“And boom, now when I need it- I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What’s a lady to do?” she wrote, along with the hashtags, “#bootedoffhinge,” “#sexyhasnoexpirationdate” and “#betweenjloandbettywhite.”

“We are so sorry for the heartache we’ve caused you! We want everyone to have a positive Hinge experience that ultimately leads to finding love,” Hinge wrote in the comments section of Porizkova’s post. “People thought having you on Hinge was too good to be true and immediately reported your profile for being fake. Your account is back on the runway with a few Roses on us.”

Porizkova announced her and Sorkin’s breakup on Tuesday, sharing the news on Instagram.

“I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely “good”. He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she explained at the time. “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather – we’re still a duck and a goose.”