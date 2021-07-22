Kevin Hart recently starred in the Netflix comedy “Fatherhood,” which served as the theme for a massive prank he pulled on pal Nick Cannon.
Fatherhood, in fact, is something that Cannon has experienced on a large scale recently, having welcomed four children with three different women within a six-month period.
Hart took to Instagram to demonstrate his handiwork: a billboard situated outside the Courtyard Marriott right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.
Alongside a photo of Hart holding the reins of a llama, the sign reads, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon.”
The sign then continues, “Hey guys! Here is his cell #,” written above Cannon’s actual number.
As Hart writes in the caption, the prank was in retaliation for Cannon gifting Hart with a live llama on his birthday, indicating he put up similar billboards in Atlanta and New York City.
“I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop,” Hart wrote, followed by a half-dozen laugh-til-you-cry emojis.
Meanwhile, here’s Hart’s video documenting Cannon’s birthday prank, which Hart described as “the most childish s**t I’ve ever seen in my life.”