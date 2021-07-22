Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kevin Hart recently starred in the Netflix comedy “Fatherhood,” which served as the theme for a massive prank he pulled on pal Nick Cannon.

Fatherhood, in fact, is something that Cannon has experienced on a large scale recently, having welcomed four children with three different women within a six-month period.

Hart took to Instagram to demonstrate his handiwork: a billboard situated outside the Courtyard Marriott right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Sends A Llama To Kevin Hart In Hilarious Birthday Prank

Alongside a photo of Hart holding the reins of a llama, the sign reads, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon.”

The sign then continues, “Hey guys! Here is his cell #,” written above Cannon’s actual number.

As Hart writes in the caption, the prank was in retaliation for Cannon gifting Hart with a live llama on his birthday, indicating he put up similar billboards in Atlanta and New York City.

“I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop,” Hart wrote, followed by a half-dozen laugh-til-you-cry emojis.

Meanwhile, here’s Hart’s video documenting Cannon’s birthday prank, which Hart described as “the most childish s**t I’ve ever seen in my life.”