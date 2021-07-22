Ariel Winter fully supports Britney Spears and her ongoing battle to end her conservatorship.

In a new interview with ET, the 23-year-old actress opens up about why she’s team #FreeBritney, one year after publicly calling out the singer’s father/conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, on social media. Though Winter has never been in a conservatorship herself, she fought her own family battles at a young age and was victorious when she was legally emancipated in 2015.

“I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible. Her story’s incredibly moving. I listened to her testimony,” Winter told ET’s Katie Krause, referring to the speech Britney gave while addressing the court on June 23. “I think she is so smart, so capable. She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself. I think it’s absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in. I think the justice system, unfortunately, is corrupt.”

“I feel for her. I hope she gets to be in control of her life, her situation, everything, as soon as possible,” she added. “I truly hope that people who have kept her away from doing that do suffer some sort of consequences, because she deserves all the happiness, the freedom, the love and the control of her life that she should have.”