The apple hasn’t dropped far from the tree when it comes to Busy Philipps and her 12-year-old child Birdie.

On Thursday, the “Girls5eva” star shared a congratulatory tweet announcing that her daughter — whom she shares with husband Marc Silverstein — has been cast in a non-binary recurring role in Calderón Kellett’s upcoming Amazon Prime rom-com “With Love.”

“More casting news. I first met Birdie when they were a baby. It is thrilling that I now get to have them on my little show. 🌈 #WithLoveTV @PrimeVideo @BusyPhilipps,” tweeted Kellett, who was previously showrunner on “One Day at a Time”.

In her retweet of the post, Philipps wrote, “This just made me cry,” adding a heart emoji.

This just made me cry❤️ https://t.co/tJZprDUudh — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 22, 2021

Last month, Philipps kicked off Pride Month by celebrating Birdie in an Instagram post, documenting how she gathered up the unopened makeup and hygiene products that companies send to “influencer types” like Philipps, and donated it to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center.

In May, Philipps revealed on her podcast, “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best”, that Birdie was “out and gay,” and now identify as non-binary. “Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them,” Philipps explained.