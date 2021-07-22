Click to share this via email

Madonna is showing some love for one of her ex-loves.

As she reconnects with her past in order to write the screenplay on her life, the icon shared an image of her in front of a picture by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Madonna dated Basquait in the early ’80s before reaching mass stardom.

“Visiting My Past which is never gone,” she captioned the picture.

Madonna previously shared her wall of “research” that featured an image of the two of them around 1982. Basquiat died in 1988 at age 27 of a heroin overdose.

Madonna has been hard at work on her biopic, including collaborating with Diabo Cody. The “Vogue” artist will also direct and produce the project.

For those who can’t wait, the documentary “Madame X”, which was filmed during her most recent tour, will debut on Paramount+ on Oct. 8.