Whitney Houston may have died nearly a decade ago, but that’s not preventing the legendary diva from headlining her own Las Vegas residency — in hologram form, of course.

Rolling Stone reports that the “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” singer, who died of an accidental overdose in February 2012, will sing on thanks to technology that will resurrect her for “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert”, which will kick off a six-month residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas starting October 26, 2021.

Houston’s voice and holographic image will be accompanied by a live four-piece band, in addition to live, non-hologram dancers and backup singers, along with “cinematic special effects.”

Viewers of “The Voice” were introduced to the hologram a few years back for a duet with Christina Aguilera.

Pat Houston, the late singer’s former manager, is now President and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, and said in a statement that the idea originally sprang from never-realized plans for a scaled-down tour.

“In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called ‘Whitney Unplugged’ or ‘An Evening with Whitney,” said Pat Houston. “While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. ‘An Evening With Whitney’ is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less.”