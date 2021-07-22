Shaun Weiss has a lot to be proud of.

The actor, best known as playing goalie Greg Goldberg in 1992’s “The Mighty Ducks”, has completed a drug court program after being arrested in Jan. 2020.

Over a year and a half ago, Weiss was arrested for allegedly committing a house burglary while under the influence of a controlled substance.

California’s Yuba County celebrated Weiss’ milestone on Facebook, noting that the criminal case has been dropped against him since he finished the program.

“Shaun Weiss entered into the Yuba County Drug Court program on March 3, 2020. Shaun demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions,” they wrote. “He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment. Shaun regained employment and has been travelling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs. He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit ‘The Mighty Ducks’.”

Emilio Estevez, who played the coach in the hit film, previously told Yahoo! that he was proud of the progress Weiss was making.

“I’m terribly proud of him,” Estevez said.

Then referencing his brother Charlie Sheen’s problems, added, “As everyone knows, my family is not immune to that sort of scrutiny. I do hold him in high regard and I know getting sober for him is obviously a big deal. The first leg of the journey is now under his belt and in the last photograph I saw, he looks fabulous. I’m encouraged and I’m hopeful.”