Shailene Woodley has got Aaron Rodgers’ back.

On Tuesday, the “Big Little Lies” star retweeted some video commentary from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, calling out so-called NFL experts criticizing Rodgers for his desire to leave the Green Bay Packers.

As ESPN reported back in April, Rodgers has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way he’s been treated by team management, something with which Smith is in agreement.

“It’s not just about the money, and it certainly isn’t about football,” says Smith in the clip.

“This is about the way that the Green Bay Packers have treated their star player. They have disregarded him, they have dismissed him, they have minimized him, they’ve disrespected him. And he said, ‘Bump, y’all, enough’s enough.’”

I really don’t get what all these folks out here continue to act like they don’t get what @AaronRodgers12 is trying to say. It’s simple. pic.twitter.com/IPEn02bV0b — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 20, 2021

Smith’s video came after an ESPN report that Rodgers had turned down a massive offer from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Declaring he’s had “an incredible 16 years” with Green Bay, Rodgers hinted at his issues with team management.

“It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go,” he said. “It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”