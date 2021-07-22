Click to share this via email

Dwyane Wade is proud of his wife.

The former NBA star shared a cheeky photo of his wife, Gabrielle Union, on Instagram stories.

“This is 48,” Wade captioned the topless photo of Union, which showed off her toned bottom.

Instagram Stories. Photo@ DwyaneWade/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Wade posted a sexy photo on Instagram. Last time, he was the one that was nude, standing behind Union who was in a robe.

“This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to,” his son Zaire, 19, wrote. Daughter Zaya, 13, had the same sentiments, adding, “Ayooooo chill, I just got on.”

Wade and Union are also parents to Kaavia, 3, and from his previous relationship, Xavier, 7, and nephew Dahveon, 19.