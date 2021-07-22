Morgan Wallen is speaking out for the first time since using a racial slur.

On Friday’s “Good Morning America”, the country singer will sit down with Michael Strahan to discuss being caught.

In an advanced clip, Strahan asks Wallen, “there’s going to be a lot of people who are going to watch this and say, ‘he’s only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image. It’s all a performance.’ So what do you say to that?”

To which Wallen replies, “I understand that. I’m not ever going to make everyone happy. I can only come tell my truth and that’s all I know to do.”

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Country music star @MorganWallen sits down with our @michaelstrahan, in his first interview since he was caught on tape using a racial slur. Watch the interview TOMORROW only on @GMA starting at 7am. pic.twitter.com/RPk9B2u6Zr — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 22, 2021

In early 2021, Wallen was caught on video using the N-word and other inappropriate language after he was out with his friends.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said in a statement given to ET. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Shortly after, the “Dangerous” singer was suspended indefinitely from his label, Big Loud Records, and dropped by WME. Countless radio stations removed Wallen’s music from their playlists, while CMT and Country Music Association stated that they were in the process of removing his content from all their platforms. Additionally, the Country Music Awards expressed that they would be limiting Wallen’s eligibility from their upcoming awards cycle.

The full interview airs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on July 23 starting at 7 a.m.