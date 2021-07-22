Andie Macdowell attending the Tout S'est Bien Passe Premiere as part of the 74th Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes.

Andie MacDowell is staying true to herself.

The actress, who recently turned heads on the Cannes red carpet as she showed off her grey hair, spoke to Vogue about embracing her natural hair despite those around her suggesting otherwise.

“At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my grey hair,” MacDowell said. “During lockdown, I had a lot of downtime and became obsessed with Jack Martin, who did Jane Fonda’s hair. I shared those pictures with a lot of people going, ‘Hey, I want to do this.’”

Quarantine allowed her to grow out her “salt and pepper” hair.

“I’ve been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am,” she said.

But when a new job came up, her managers didn’t feel her natural hair was best.

“My managers had actually said to me, ‘It’s not time,’” MacDowell recalled. “And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It’s time because in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!’”

Embracing her hair has made her “feel more honest.”

She added, “I feel like I’m not pretending.”