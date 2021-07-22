Kate Winslet has had many great red carpet looks, but in her eyes, there is one that takes the cake.

After being nominated for best actress for her role in “Titanic”, Winslet wore a custom emerald green Givenchy gown with gold embroidery to the 1998 Oscars.

“It was like embroidered sculpture,” she told People of the dress designed by Alexander McQueen. “I have to be honest, the dress was not entirely comfortable to wear. Or sit down in. But it was worth it because he had made it.”

McQueen died in 2010.

Kate Winslet at the Shrine Auditorium in 1998 — Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Winslet does have a few tried and true rules for the red carpet.

“I always just hope I can keep myself calm and feel comfortable actually and that my feet don’t hurt or I’m not on my period,” she said.

Recently, Winslet became a L’Oréal Paris Global Ambassador.

“This moment in time feels so unique because this is a new dawn for all women. I think that we are looking out for one another in completely different ways…standing together. For me, that is L’Oréal,” Winslet said.

Other ambassadors include Viola Davis, Camila Cabello, Naomi King, Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren.