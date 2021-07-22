Click to share this via email

A player on the Canadian Women’s National Soccer Team player has made history as the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics.

Quinn came out as trans in September 2020, and uses the non-binary pronouns they/them.

The Canadian athlete took to social media on Tuesday to share their feelings on Wednesday’s match against FC Tokyo, which ended in a draw.

“First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don’t know how to feel,” they wrote alongside a photo from the game.

“I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation,” they continued.

“I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world,” Quinn went on.

“I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets,” Quinn added.

“Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their Olympic dreams,” Quinn wrote, concluding, “The fight isn’t close to over… and I’ll celebrate when we’re all here.”