A fire at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s stunning New Orleans mansion is being investigated for arson.

On Wednesday, the Spanish Baroque manor in the Garden District went up in flames as firefighters responded to the 1-alarm fire.

According to TMZ, the blaze took 22 firefighters a bit over two hours to extinguish.

New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyonce catches fire. Photo: Mega

Officials later confirmed to the outlet that the fire as been classified as simple arson. They had originally received a call about a suspicious person on the property, only to turn up and find the place on fire.

It is unclear if the Carters spend much time at the house, but it is the mailing address for Bey’s management company Parkwood Entertainment.

The building was first built as a Presbyterian church in 1925 before switching to a ballet school. It is now a three story main house with 26 foot ceilings and three separate apartments.