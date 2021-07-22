Kanye West is feeling the love. The artist held a hotly anticipated listening event for his new album, Donda, on Thursday night, and got support from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The reality star was spotted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was joined by their children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Khloe Kardashian was also spotted walking in with her sister and the kids, as they strolled past fans waiting for the show to begin.

The arrival was a surprise for many in attendance, considering the pair’s estrangement after Kim filed for divorce in February.

However, the pair have been working hard to co-parent, and reunited over the weekend to take their kids to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, before it opened to the public.

“They were wearing all black and looked like a nice, normal family that was relaxing and having a good time,” a source told ET earlier this week. “Kim, Kanye and their kids arrived for a private early viewing, but they enjoyed themselves so much they stuck around after the museum opened their doors and mingled with the public for almost an hour. No one bothered them or seemed to really notice them. It was a genuine, sweet moment for the family where they were able to relax in a public setting without being disrupted.”

As for their appearance at Thursday’s event, it seems Kim wanted to show her support for Kanye’s new musical endeavour, which he’s been promoting excitedly on Instagram, sharing photos of the enormous stadium where the listening party is set to take place.

For more on recent Kanye news, check out the video below.



MORE FROM ET:

Kanye West Reveals ‘Donda’ Release Date With Sha’Carri Richardson

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite to Take Their Kids to Museum

Kanye West Helped Kim Kardashian Rebrand KKW Beauty, Source Says

Kanye West Wears Face Mask to Balenciaga Show, Sits Near Khloe’s Ex