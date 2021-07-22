“Kung Fu” star Olivia Liang shared a sweet moment from the set of the Vancouver-shot series on Thursday.

Liang, who plays Nicky Shen on The CW’s reboot of the 1970s series, took to Twitter to post a video featuring her stunt double Megan Hui and Ken Do, stunt double for Liang’s co-star Henry Yan.

In the video, Do can be seen running around the side of a truck when he suddenly appears to trip on the gravel, crashing to the ground. Hui, also filming the scene, rushed over to see if he was OK.

RELATED: Aladdin Pops The Question To Jasmine As British Stage Production Of ‘Aladdin’ Ends With Surprise Proposal

With Do apparently wracked in pain, Hui tried to help him up as he feigned injury — at which point he dropped down to one knee and gestured for her to stand, and then pulled out an engagement ring and popped the question.

“Is that a yes?” Do asked Hui, who was stunned by his epic surprise proposal.

“The best best best part of shooting the finale was planning the engagement of our superstar stunt doubles,” Liang wrote on Twitter. “Megan Hui and Ken Do are the kindest, most generous, and most mega talented people i’ve ever met. so proud to be Megan’s acting double”

the best best best part of shooting the finale was planning the engagement of our superstar stunt doubles 😭 Megan Hui and Ken Do are the kindest, most generous, and most mega talented people i’ve ever met. so proud to be Megan’s acting double 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3iXhlwLtP4 — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) July 22, 2021

Hui later took to Instagram to share her feelings.

“BOY DID YOU SURPRISE ME @kendo482 ! Last shot after filming the final fight for the season finale of @cw_kungfu and I thought you broke your ankle lol,” she wrote, accompanying some photos in which she shows off her ring.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to call you all my friends and super blessed to now be engaged to my best on,” she added.