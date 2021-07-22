Click to share this via email

Lauren Burnham had to be hospitalized due to inflammation in her breast tissue.

The “Bachelor” alum came down with mastitis after recently giving birth to twins Senna and Lux on June 11.

“Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her,” her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared on Instagram Stories on Thursday evening.

He added that she will have to stay overnight to receive antibiotics through an IV drip as well as scans.

“She’s been through a lot this week,” he added.

Instagram Story. Photo: @ariejr/Instagram

The family has spent lots of time in the hospital lately, with their daughter Seena staying in the neonatal intensive care unit for a week after her birth.

“Her development’s just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning,” Luyendyk said at the time.

The couple is also parents to Alessi, 2.