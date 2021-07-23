Lil Nas X released the music video for his track, “Industry Baby”, featuring Jack Harlow Friday. The music video pokes fun at the controversy surrounding his infamous “Satan Shoes” and critics who slam him for his sexual performances.

A teaser video for the new music video — which was released earlier this week — features a trial in which Lil Nas X faces a jury of his peers — including himself. The artist juggles multiple roles, including playing himself, the judge, the lawyers and the sole juror who speaks a line. The spoof follows Lil Nas X’s comments about appearing in court over his trademark infringement case with Nike.

Lil Nas X plays the prosecuting attorney, who states that the trial isn’t so much about the shoes, but rather Lil Nas X’s sexuality. After the musician acknowledges that he’s gay, the judge sentences him to five years in “Montero State Prison.”

However, the majority of the new video released on Friday begins after the courtroom, and continues Lil Nas X’s embrace of his sexual identity — with nude shower dances and culminates in a prison riot and subsequent jail break.

Lil Nas X had been hyping up his “court appearance” all week, releasing a teaser trailer for the video and several screen grabs, which feature the rapper shirtless, dancing in front of a naked group of backup dancers and another, where he appears to be locked up in heaven.

INDUSTRY BABY 👶🏾🍼 (FT. JACK HARLOW)

[PROD. TAKE A DAYTRIP &

KANYE WEST]

JULY 23RD pic.twitter.com/sGIOqpX7bR — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 21, 2021

The controversy kicked off after he collaborated with MSCHF Product Studio to produce unauthorized modified versions of Nike’s Air Max 97 tied to the release of Lil Nas X’s song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. Each pair features a bronze pentagram charm, an inverted cross and one drop of human blood, according to the company. Even with a $1,018 price tag — a reference to the Bible passage Luke 10:18, which reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven” — the 665 pairs of shoes sold out minutes after they were released in late March.

On April 9, Nike announced that it had settled its lawsuit against MSCHF, with the latter agreeing to issue a voluntary recall of the shoes as a condition of the settlement.

“Industry Baby” is likely to appear on Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero.

