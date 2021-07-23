Click to share this via email

It appears Kanye West’s feud with Jay-Z is over.

Jay-Z teamed up with West on a song for his new album Donda, which the “Gold Digger” rapper debuted at a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Thursday night.

West played songs featuring the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, Travis Scott and more, before revealing his track featuring Jay-Z.

“Told him to stop all that red cap, we going home,” Jay-Z raps in the track.

“Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones/This might be the return of The Throne, Throne/Hova and Yeezus like Moses and Jesus/You’re not in control of my thesis.”

According to Young Guru, the verse was added to the song just hours before the event.

HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) July 23, 2021

This marks the first time the pair, who dropped their collaborative album, Watch the Throne, in 2011, have appeared together on a track since Drake’s 2016 song, “Pop Style”.

It’s thought that they had a fall-out after Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn’t show up for West’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

He later called out the couple while performing on his “Saint Pablo Tour” in 2016.

Donda is West’s first album since 2019’s Jesus Is King; a gospel-inspired LP he recorded with his Sunday Service Choir.

He then dropped an EP with the Choir, the five-song Emmanuel, last December.