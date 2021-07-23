It’s all about family for Camila Cabello.

On Friday, the 24-year-old singer dropped her new single and music video “Don’t Go Yet” and announced her upcoming third album Familia.

The retro-style clip features Cabello going to a very ’80s-looking party, with bright, pastel colours and extravagant costumes and production design.

“We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair / Finally we’re here, so, why / Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night? / No, don’t go yet,” Camila sings on the track.

Cabello also appeared on Apple Music’s “New Music Daily” with Zane Lowe and talked about getting back to her roots with her new album.

“I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly because it would make me happy,” she said. “It would make my life better and that’s what I want, so that’s really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album.”

Talking about the new single, she continued, “And I think ‘Don’t Go Yet’ is just, I think, sonically and melodically, just me being free. I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation. The name of my album is Familia.”

Cabello also shared how the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her time away from the spotlight.

“Obviously [COVID] was a terrible thing, but I think for my personal life and my brain, it was really good to slow down,” she explained. “And so I was like, ‘Oh, this is…’ I don’t know. I just kind of learned how to be, I think, a human and develop interests and passions outside of the studio and outside of music and outside of that.

“And I think that that brought me really close to my family. There’s the word ‘family’ in terms of your immediate literal family and for me, it’s also your chosen family: your friendships and your relationships, in that broader sense. And I think, for me, that was neglected for so long too, because I was never in the same place for more than a week or two. So I think this was a chance for me to really consciously work on and invest in what I think makes me and human beings truly happy, which is your relationships and your connection to the people around you.”