Chris Evans’ tribute to Christian Slater was a nice surprise.

On Thursday night, Slater appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest-host Anthony Anderson, who brought up the Marvel star’s recent viral tweet about him.

“If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess ‘Christian Slater’,” Evans’ tweet read.

“First off, I think Chris Evans does not need to tweet drunk and high at the same time again,” Anderson joked. “But do you know why he tweeted this about you, or for you?”

After a pause and a shake of the head, Slater answered, “You know, I have no idea. That was definitely a surprise. A pleasant one.”

He then revealed, “It’s the only time my daughter, who’s 19, has ever been impressed with anything I’ve ever done.”

“Oh, my God. I guess what happens when Captain America gives up the shield, the world just goes to shambles,” Anderson laughed.

Earlier this month, Slater spoke about the tweet with ET Canada, telling us, “It was hilarious. I’m completely charmed by it and I’m glad that he feels that way about my name.”