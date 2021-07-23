Click to share this via email

“Jeopardy!” guest-host Robin Roberts celebrated what would have been Alex Trebek’s 81st birthday with a special message Thursday.

Roberts opened the show: “Today is a special day. It’s July 22 and would have been Alex Trebek’s 81st birthday.

“He was a kind, intelligent, and philanthropic man, which is why I am incredibly proud to say we’ve raised nearly $100,000 for Be the Match! a wonderful charity that is dedicated to helping every patient get the life-saving transplant they need.

“Alex loved this game, so let’s celebrate him and his legacy by playing the game he loved.”

Robin Roberts pays tribute to Alex Trebek, who would have celebrated his 81st birthday today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1YG17BsPPp — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 22, 2021

Roberts has loved hosting “Jeopardy!”, taking fans behind the scenes in a clip for “Good Morning America” earlier this week.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz, and Mayim Bialik have all guest-hosted the show since Trebek’s death last year.

Trebek passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 8.