Cindy Crawford graces the cover of the latest edition of Tatler, the venerable British magazine that’s been called “the original social media.”

Crawford models the best of the season’s new looks, sporting “the unbridled elegance she’s always had in spades” for the magazine’s annual fashion edition.

Photographed by Victor Demarchelier on location at a ranch in Malibu, Crawford showcases the latest collections from such famed designers as Chanel, Dior, and Michael Kors.

In advance of the issue’s release, Tatler shared some of the photos from the spread to prove that, at age 55, Crawford remains “the supermodel’s supermodel.”

Victor Demarchelier/Tatler

See the full feature in the September issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday, July 29.