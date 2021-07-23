Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Elon Musk may be one of the richest people on the planet but his partner Grimes isn’t relying on him to fund her career.

The Canadian musician shared a clip of a song titled “100% Tragedy” on TikTok with the caption: “My label thinks this isn’t a single what do y’all think?”

One social media user then asked why she was even signed to a label, to which she replied:

pic.twitter.com/FEhxpI95y1 — horse made out of 5G energy (@IexaproIetariat) July 21, 2021

RELATED: Doja Cat Drops Video For ‘Need To Know’ Starring Grimes As An Alien

Grimes’ comment comes after she joined Columbia Records earlier this year after leaving indie label 4AD, which had released her last album Miss Anthropocene in February 2020.

Back in 2018, she said Miss Anthropocene would be her “final album for my s**t label.”

Grimes recently teased her upcoming album, describing it as a “space opera” about a lesbian A.I.