Jessie J has joined forces with Billy Porter for an epic new version of her single “I Want Love” (twocolors Remix).

The singer, who dropped the catchy track earlier this month, said she was “so honoured” to work with the “iconic” Porter.

So HONOURED to have the iconic @theebillyporter join me on the @twocolors_music remix for I Want Love!! The remix is now available to stream – click the link below to to listen! #IWantLoveRemix https://t.co/va9DHV72bf pic.twitter.com/DVfSvAWAV9 — Jessie J (@JessieJ) July 23, 2021

The “Pose” star posted:

Jessie worked on the original version of the self-love anthem with Ryan Tedder, who serves as producer and co-writer.

Lyrics include, “I want love baby tonight I want it / I want love don’t try to fight me on it / I want you and me there’s no confusion / Breakin’ all our new year’s resolutions.”

Jessie said of the track, “I wanted to come back with a song that felt classic but modern. BIG vocals and get everyone on the dance floor. I cannot wait for the world to hear this song and to DANCE and sing along loud.”