John Travolta shared some news about late wife Kelly Preston with his 3.6 million Instagram followers.

On Thursday evening, Travolta posted the trailer for “Off the Rails”, the final film that Preston made before losing her battle with breast cancer last year.

As Travolta wrote in the caption, Preston was “very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it.”

“A dying wish from their best friend, Anna (Andrea Corr), compels Cassie (Kelly Preston), Kate (Jenny Seagrove) and Liz (Sally Phillips) to put old feuds aside and take her 17-year-old daughter on an inter-railing journey across Europe that they did not quite finish during their studies,” the film’s synopsis explains.

“Now in their 50s, they are older but not necessarily wiser. With some bad luck, train strikes, and romantic entanglements thrown in their way, the trip promises as many laughs and tears and self-discovery as the first time around. The question is: will they reach their destination in time to honour their friend’s memory?”

As Travolta wrote, the film will be released theatrically in Ireland and the U.K. on Friday, July 23; a North American release date has not yet been announced.