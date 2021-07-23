Keyshia Cole is speaking out after the death of her biological mother, Frankie Lons. Cole took to Instagram Thursday to confirm the heartbreaking news and share her love and appreciation for her late mother.

“This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already 😩 your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did,” Cole shared alongside a slideshow of family photos.

Cole thanked her fans her mother’s fans and supporters for being there for her family during this difficult time.

“I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt,” she added.

The singer ended the touching tribute by making a promise to her late mother, that she’d have all her children in one place, at one time.

“When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!,” she concluded.

Lons reportedly died on her 61st birthday on Sunday in Oakland, California, after a decades-long battle with substance abuse and drug addiction.

Cole’s sister, Elite Noel, first shared the news of her mother’s death in a post on social media, writing, “Worse pain ever…. to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday!”

“My heart is so f**king broke,” Noel added.

Cole’s brother, Sam, told TMZ that his mother had relapsed after a long stretch of sobriety when she used drugs on her birthday while partying to celebrate the occasion. Sam told the outlet he’d been checking in with his mom to help her in her ongoing battle with addiction.

Lons and Cole’s father, Virgil Hunter, had given her up for adoption when she was a small child, and the songstress was raised by family friends.

However, the 39-year-old R&B singer reconnected with her estranged biological mother later in life. Their reunion and attempts to build a relationship were documented on the singer’s BET reality series, “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is”, which ran from 2006-’08.

More recently, Cole had documented her mom’s struggles with some candid posts on Instagram.

In 2018, Cole shared a video of her mother asking for fans prayers as she once again attempted to get sober and healthy. The singer opened up about how challenging it has been to watch her battle against addiction.

“This was 2 1/2 years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” Cole captioned the post. “I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u.”

