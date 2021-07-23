Henry Golding addressed some of the hate he has received as a Malaysian-British actor in a new interview with Inverse.

The actor spoke about his role in the new film “Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins”, with some social media users criticizing Golding’s casting because the original Snake Eyes was a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white male.

Golding shared, “I feel like an outsider now. I wasn’t Asian enough for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’. I’m not white enough for ‘Snake Eyes’. People can say what they want and have a minuscule view of the world. But we are global.”

The star also spoke about some of the hate Simu Liu got after being cast as Marvel’s first Asian lead in the upcoming film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

Golding insisted, “We’re playing characters. Not their background. It’s bonkers we’re still having those conversations when we’re fighting for something so much bigger. It’s toxic.

“We should be uplifting each other and rooting for the success of everyone. Not just a few because they’ve been lucky to be brought up in a certain location.”

Golding pointed out, “Someone who is Asian-American, who has grown up in America and never stepped foot in Asia, will feel out of place when they come to China or Malaysia.”

As the interviewer said they were a Filipino-American but had never been to the Philippines, Golding replied: “It doesn’t make you less Filipino. That’s something I had to grapple with, being mixed race. Yeah, I’m half-white. I’m half-Asian. I’m never gonna be enough of anything. So I’m going to be who I am. I’m going to lead a movie the best way I can.”