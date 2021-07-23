Fatherhood looks good on Joshua Jackson.

The Canadian actor, 43, joined SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham on “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote his upcoming crime series “Dr. Death”, airing on Showcase, and couldn’t help but gush about life as a first-time dad.

Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed a baby girl, Janie, last year.

RELATED: Joshua Jackson Says Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed To Him: ‘She Was Quite Adamant’

“It’s amazing. It is amazing,” the “Dawson’s Creek” alum said of fatherhood. “My first, obviously, and she’s just a little bundle of joy every day.”

“It’s just this amazing thing where all the clichés are true,” he continued. “I mean, all of them, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’ll never experience love like this’ that’s true. And ‘You think you’re in love with them when they first arrive, but you have no idea how much deeper it gets all the time.’ That’s absolutely true. And, and as she starts to come alive and really experience the world and her natural curiosity, and she’s so fearless, it’s just the most incredible thing to watch. And then, you know, sometimes she just wants a hug and your heart falls out of your chest because you’re like, ‘Aw.’”

RELATED: Joshua Jackson Says Jodie Turner-Smith Gave Birth At Home Because U.S. Hospitals Have ‘A Horrendous Track Record With Black Women’

When asked if little Janie has watched one of Jackson’s first films, Disney’s “The Mighty Ducks”, he said, “I think it might be a little bit early.”

But later added, “I mean, I’m extremely curious to see how she reacts to daddy on camera. Like first off. I mean, it will be many, many years from now, but like when, say for instance, if she ever watches ‘The Mighty Ducks’, like that’s me as a little boy. I don’t know how she will react to seeing like age rewound dad.”

Adding, “That’s all that’s in my future, but I can tell you it’s going to be a lot longer before she sees ‘Dr. Death’.”

“Dr. Death” airs on Showcase beginning Sept. 12 and on STACK TV and the Global TV app.