Leave it to Anne-Marie and Little Mix to give their fans another epic music video.

On Friday, the British songstress released a “Bridesmaids”-inspired visual for her new track “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” featuring the “X-Factor”-winning girl group.

In the video directed by Hannah Lux Davis, Anne-Marie plays the bride-to-be embarking on a bachelorette party with bridesmaids Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Thirlwall takes on the role of Megan, played by Melissa McCarthy in the film, while Pinnock plays Becca (Ellie Kemper), Edwards portrays Rita (Wendi McLendon-Covey), and Anne-Marie stars as Annie (Kristen Wiig).

The music video opens with the iconic plane scene from the comedy as the girls jet off to Las Vegas.

However, Edwards and Pinnock, who are both pregnant, stay at the hotel upon their arrival, while Thirlwall and Anne-Marie party the night away.

“Kiss My (Uh Oh)” is just one of 14 songs off Anne-Marie’s new album Therapy, out now.

Check out the music video above.