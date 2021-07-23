Click to share this via email

Tonga's flag bearers Pita Taufatofua (L) and Malia Paseka (2L) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Pita Taufatofua and his oily abs graced TV screens once again Friday.

Taufatofua, a flag bearer representing Tonga, had everyone talking online after making an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony.

His well-oiled physique first sparked an internet frenzy during the Rio Olympics in 2016; he returned for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, both times shirtless.

Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah McKay – Pool/Getty Images)

The dual-sport athlete, who competes in taekwondo at the Summer Games and cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics, wore traditional clothing at the event.

BBC commentators Clare Balding and Alex Scott even commented on Taufatofua’s return, with Balding joking: “The coconut oil has been out once again.”

