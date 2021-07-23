Pita Taufatofua and his oily abs graced TV screens once again Friday.
Taufatofua, a flag bearer representing Tonga, had everyone talking online after making an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony.
His well-oiled physique first sparked an internet frenzy during the Rio Olympics in 2016; he returned for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, both times shirtless.
The dual-sport athlete, who competes in taekwondo at the Summer Games and cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics, wore traditional clothing at the event.
BBC commentators Clare Balding and Alex Scott even commented on Taufatofua’s return, with Balding joking: “The coconut oil has been out once again.”
