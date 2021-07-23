How far would you go to protect the ones you love?

That’s the question posed by “American Rust”, a new Showtime series set to debut in the fall, starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.

“Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel, ‘American Rust’ is a compelling family drama and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past,” describes Showtime’s synopsis.

“The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices,” the synopsis continues. “When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves (Tierney).”

In addition to Daniels and Tierney, the series also stars Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”), David Alvarez (“West Side Story”), Alex Neustaedter (“Colony”), Julia Mayorga (“It Is Decidedly So”), Mark Pellegrino (“Supernatural”) and Rob Yang (“The Resident”).

“American Rust” debuts Sunday, Sept. 12.