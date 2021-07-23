Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Leave it to Camila Cabello to keep Shawn Mendes humble.

In a hilarious exchange on TikTok, the “Havana” singer teased her longtime boyfriend about his TikTok-making skills.

It all started when Mendes took to the video-sharing app to share a choppy video of himself singing parts of his latest remix, “KESI”, encouraging fans to submit their own clips.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes, Camilo Team Up For Epic ‘Kesi’ Spanish Remix

“Okay, hit me with your best ‘Baby, yeahs,'” he told viewers.

Even Mendes knew his editing skills weren’t perfect, captioning the video, “I’ve been trying to make a TikTok for 2 hours.”

@shawnmendes Ive been trying to make a Tik tok for 2 hours ♬ original sound – Shawn

Soon, Cabello got in on the fun, hitting the app to jokingly troll her boyfriend.

Sharing a clip using the voiceover from Mendes’ attempt, Cabello expertly recreated the hilarious fail.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Celebrate Two Year Anniversary As A Couple

Cabello lovingly captioned the clip, “My fave TikTok.”