“Star Wars” is nothing without Mark Hamill.

While fans will know that the Luke Skywalker actor has appeared in the recent Skywalker Saga sequels, this week he revealed that he’s actually appeared in every “Star Wars” movie since 2015.

On Twitter, a fan site pointed out that Hamill had done the voice for one of the droids in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”.

EV-9D9 was voiced by Mark Hamill, @HamillHimself, in The Mandalorian? pic.twitter.com/6AoNPclSjF — Wookieepedia (@WookOfficial) July 14, 2021

In response, Hamill shared the little known fact that along with “The Mandalorian” and the sequel trilogy comprise of “The Force Awakens”, “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker”, he has also secretly made voice cameos in the spin-off films “Rogue One” and “Solo”.

I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?* *(Sequels, Solo, Rogue One) https://t.co/Yst0TVkpbv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 21, 2021

Hamill didn’t actually reveal where in those films he appeared, leaving fans guessing.

Holy mac, no I didn't know. I knew a couple things but not like this and I am incredibly impressed but not surprisingly because I think you're the bomb https://t.co/lw2B8Kx6GV — J. Haase (@Stanzi_Mozart) July 22, 2021

Of course, along with those films, Hamill has been with the series from the beginning, starring in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, as well as making appearances and lending his voice to a number of franchise properties over the years.