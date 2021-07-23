Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood have teamed up for their first duet.

The country superstars debuted a new track “If I Didn’t Love You” on Friday, which serves as the lead single off Aldean’s upcoming 10th studio album.

“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it,” said Aldean. “I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can…and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”

On the powerful track Aldean and Underwood respectively sing from two perspectives of a breakup.

They harmonize in the chorus: “If I didn’t love you I’d be good by now / I’d be better than barely getting by somehow / Yeah, it would be easy not to miss you / Wonder about who’s with you.”

Produced by Aldean’s longtime friend and collaborator Michael Knox and co-written by his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, “If I Didn’t Love You” follows the singer’s 25th No. 1 “Blame It On You”.

Aldean is gearing up for his “Back In The Saddle” tour, kicking off August 5 in Virginia Beach, with special guests Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

Fans can watch the lyric video for the new track above.