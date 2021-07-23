Fans of “Manifest” were saddened by the news last month that NBC was cancelling the show, before the mystery at the heart of the series was solved.

Showrunner Jeff Rake took to Twitter to explain that he and the other producers were “trying to find a way to conclude the series,” because viewers “deserve an end to the story.”

Manifesters! Your support is awe-inspiring. We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it’s because of YOU. 🙏⁰⁰#SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 27, 2021

Since the show’s cancellation, however, something curious happened; “Manifest” began to top the streaming charts, taking the No. 1 spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for two consecutive weeks.

The show’s sudden burst of streaming popularity is now offering a sliver of hope that the show might receive a last-minute renewal, from either NBC (which aired the series) or possibly Netflix or another streaming service.

RELATED: ‘Manifest’ Creator Says They’re ‘Trying To Find A Way To Conclude The Series’

According to a report from Deadline, NBC has entered conversations with Warner Bros. Television (which produces “Manifest”) about a potential renewal.

Meanwhile, sources also claim that Netflix is in talks with Warner Bros. TV about a fourth season, setting up the previously unlikely scenario of a potential bidding war over a cancelled show.

Reps for Warner Bros. Television, Netflix and NBC declined Deadline’s request for comment.