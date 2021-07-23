Jessie Reyez and Grandson are blasting onto the scene in the exciting new music video for “Rain”– the exclusive single from “The Suicide Squad”.

The trailer features Reyez and Grandson performing the song mixed with clips from James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”–giving the illusion the two singers are part of the group.

Some of the segments from the movie include Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and John Cena’s Peacemaker.

“It was really exciting because there’s things that I do in the video that I haven’t really done anywhere else,” Reyez told Rolling Stone. “I dance a bit, I go back to my go-go girl days, which was a minute ago, when I used to bartend.”

Grandson added, “It was like you just when you’re a kid, you want to slay bad guys and be a rock star. That was literally, when I was a kid and left to play around outside, I would take a stick and do exactly what I get to do in this music video with a fancy, shiny battle axe.”

The song was also featured in the official trailer for the highly anticipated film:

“The Suicide Squad” hits theatres and HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan on Aug. 6.