Katy Perry and her big sister Angela Hudson spent their Thursday together for a good cause.

The sisters joined Nicole Richie and Zooey Deschanel at the Baby2Baby event in California, even posing together for a few photos together.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that provides diapers, clothes and other necessities for children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in other disaster areas across the United States.

Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry. Photo: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Katy wore an adorable pink jumpsuit and tucked her platinum blonde hair under a crocheted hat while Angela rocked denim, a grey t-shirt and Adidas sneakers.

“So honoured to join the coolest club of being an Angel for @baby2baby!” the “Roar” singer captioned a series of photos shared to Instagram. “Becoming a mother made me aware of the many everyday needs of our beautiful 👶🏼blessings👶🏼 and how sometimes those needs are hard to meet for some families. Thankfully that’s where @baby2baby steps in!”

She continued, “Yesterday I got to participate in their back2school event with my sister Angela and we help kids get ready for the year ahead with all the gear!!! Loves it! ♥️”

Katy welcomed her first child last summer, a baby girl named Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.