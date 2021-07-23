Click to share this via email

Whoopi Goldberg will take a starring role in an upcoming movie focusing on the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955.

The actress is set to portray Till’s grandmother, while Danielle Deadwyler will play his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Goldberg will also serve as a producer on “Till”.

“We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people,” said Goldberg, per Variety.

“And as we watch the repression of American History when it comes to people of colour it makes it even that more important.”

“Watchmen” star Deadwyler added, “It is a gift to learn the legacy and intimacies of our ancestors, those familial and communal, as is the life of Mamie Till-Mobley, a public leader and mother of the movement.”

“Till” chronicles Mamie’s fight for justice following her son’s brutal murder.

The grieving mother decided to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral to ensure that people everywhere knew what had happened to him.

Work on the movie is set to begin in Atlanta in September.