Gracie Teefey and Selena Gomez attend the premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019.

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie are TikTok’s cutest team.

The “Good For You” singer shared an adorable video with Gracie, 8, as they acted out one of “Full Houses” most famous scenes.

The scene, in which D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) argue back and forth about who is the best, was reenacted by Gomez as D.J. and Gracie as Stephanie.

Gomez and Gracie lip synced the lines from who is older, younger, taller, shorter.

“I’m smarter,” Gomez said, as Gracie quipped back, “I’m not falling for that.”

The video was posted the same day Gomez celebrated turning 29.

She has been posting numerous videos on TikTok lately, including making fun of herself for a 2007 red carpet look.

“To my younger self: you’re not cool bro,” she captioned the clip.