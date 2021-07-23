“The Offer” has cast its Michael Corleone.

On Friday, Deadline reported that actor Anthony Ippolito has been cast as Al Pacino in the upcoming Paramount+ series, which dramatizes the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather”.

The casting of Pacino is the latest piece of the puzzle to fit into the limited series, which recently announced the addition of Miles Teller and Matthew Goode (who will play, respectively, “Godfather” producers Al Ruddy and Robert Evans).

The story, based on Ruddy’s account of the making of the film, explores how an intersection of actors, Hollywood executives and actual Mafia kingpins led to one of cinema’s all-time great masterpieces.

Other cast members include Giovanni Ribisi (Joe Colombo), Colin Hanks (Barry Lapidus), Dan Fogler (Francis Ford Coppola), Juno Temple (Bettye McCartt), Burn Gorman (Charles Bluhdorn), Justin Chambers (Marlon Brando), Patrick Gallo (Mario Puzo), Josh Zuckerman (Peter Bart), Meredith Garretson (Ali MacGraw), Nora Arnezeder (Francoise Glazer), Paul McCrane (Jack Ballard), Anthony Skordi (Carlo Gambino), Jake Cannavale (Caesar), James Madio (Gino), Michael Rispoli (Tommy Lucchese), Stephanie Koenig (Andrea Eastman), Lou Ferrigno (Lenny Montana), Frank John Hughes (Frank Sinatra) and Danny Nucci (Congressman Mario Biaggi).

Armie Hammer had initially been cast as Ruddy before being replaced by Teller in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct lodged against the “Call Me By Your Name” star.