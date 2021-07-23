“Leverage” is back in the new series “Leverage: Redemption”, in which an elite team of reformed criminals use their rather unique skillsets to help ordinary people fight back from injustices.

Released during Friday’s “Comic-Con@Home” sessions, a new clip from an upcoming episode features a sneak peek at LeVar Burton as Mr. Blanche, as small-town librarian described as “very kind, empathic and extremely liked by locals,” as well as “a voracious reader” who “fantasizes about being a hero like in the books he reads.”

In addition to the presence of the “Reading Rainbow”/”Star Trek: The Next Generation”/”Roots” star, the episode is also a special one because it marks the directorial debut of cast member Beth Riesgraf, stepping behind the camera for the very first time.

Look for the episode to debut during the second half of the debut season of “Leverage: Redemption”.