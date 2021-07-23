Lance Bass is sharing his thoughts on Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle.

The *Nsync star shared support for the #FreeBritney movement during the latest episode of the “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast.

RELATED: Britney Spears: ‘I Was Told To Stay Quiet About Things For So Long… I’m Just Getting Here’

“Anytime I speak about Britney, the fans are going to go nuts,” shared Bass, who is a longtime friend of Spears. “Anyone close to Britney is an enemy to them because they don’t think anyone around her orbit did enough to help.”

He continued, “I believe she needs to be away from the dad. She needs to pick her own people on this conservatorship—if she even needs one—especially choosing a lawyer. I think, to me, there’s a bigger picture here.”

Bass also admitted that he hasn’t seen the “Toxic” singer in “years”.

“We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while, but I don’t know exactly what she needs,” he explained. “But I do know that she, to me, what I see is sane enough to pick her own people and the only thing that I don’t subscribe to is that she’s sending cryptic messages and all that type of stuff.”

RELATED: Ariel Winter Says She ‘Fully Supports’ Britney Spears, Recalls Being Emancipated At 17

Bass added, “When the conspiracy theories start, it’s a little much. I like to stick with facts. But the main thing that I’m concerned about is the court system.”

Spears’ new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has said that he’s “moving aggressively” to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship.

RELATED: Britney Spears Says Finally Being Allowed To Drive Is ‘A Different Ballgame’

The pop icon was granted permission to hire her own legal counsel to represent her in her ongoing conservatorship case during a court hearing on July 14.