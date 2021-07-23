It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Michael B. Jordan as Superman!

That’s the report coming from Collider, with sources claiming that Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, is developing a Black Superman project for HBO Max focused on the Val-Zod incarnation of the character.

According to the DC Database, Val-Zod, like Kal-El (a.k.a. Superman, a.k.a. Clark Kent) is also a Kryptonian who survived the planet’s destruction and made it to Earth (technically the alternate-universe version known as Earth 2), who had been in hiding until being enlisted to battle a brainwashed Superman.

Sources tell Collider that Outlier Society has hired a writer who is currently working on the script, and that it’s being written as a limited series that Jordan will produce and possibly even star in, although the latter has yet to be confirmed (Jordan was reported in talks to play Superman back in 2019, but it’s not known if this is connected to that earlier project).

Oddly enough, Jordan’s Black Superman project isn’t the only one being developed for the same studio. As Collider reminds, J.J. Abrams and his company Bad Robot are are also working on a Black Superman movie for Warner Bros. (Both Warner Bros. and HBO Max are owned by the same parent company, WarnerMedia).

The difference is that Jordan’s potential project focuses on an alternate-universe Superman that has been depicted as Black in the comic books; Abrams’ movie would essentially recast the Kal-El/Clark Kent version as a Black character, despite being previously depicted exclusively as white.