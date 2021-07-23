Kevin Connolly and Zulay Henao’s newborn daughter has contracted COVID-19.

The “Entourage” star revealed that Kennedy Cruz, born early June, and he both contracted the virus.

Speaking with Doug Ellin and Kevin Dillon on their podcast “Victory The Podcast“, Connolly said that even though he was fully vaccinated, the symptoms were “brutal” but luckily “manageable”.

“There is zero doubt in my mind this vaccine saved me a great deal,” Connolly added. “Without that vaccine, I would want no part in that Delta variant.”



“It’s been hard. It’s hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there’s really nothing you can do,” he said. “But she’s doing great. It’s just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we’re all back on the road to recovery.”

Thankfully Henao did not test positive.

“It’s been a rough week,” Connolly said.

Connolly and Henao both shared pictures of their newborn daughter in June, captioning some of them, “The purest love you can imagine, nothing compares.”