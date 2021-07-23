It is a bittersweet moment for Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen has made her annual summer trip to Balmoral Castle in Scotland-one of her favourite places. However, it is the first summer trip without Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died earlier this year at 99-years-old.

Typically she only visits the estate in August until early October but in May, the Queen took some time there to grieve the loss of her husband of 73 years.

Balmoral was not only where the couple spent part of their honeymoon, but where the family could really be themselves away from the eyes of the media.

The family will now take turns spending time with the Queen at Balmoral over the rest of summer.

Princess Eugenie previously gushed about the getaway during the ITV documentary “Our Queen At Ninety”.

“Family-wise we’re all there, so it’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be – for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run,” she said.